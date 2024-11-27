Nov 27, 2024, 2:05 PM
Sanctions undermine cooperation in maritime safety, security: Iran minister

Tehran, IRNA — Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh has expressed concerns over the impact of maritime sanctions on cooperation in maritime safety and security.

Sadegh made these remarks in a meeting with Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Iran has always played an effective role in ensuring maritime security and safety, as well as protecting the marine environment, she added.

The unilateral maritime sanctions hinder Iran's ability to cooperate in maritime safety initiatives both regionally and beyond, the official noted.

For his part, Dominguez said that sanctions harm cooperation in maritime safety and security, and collaborations in the marine environmental protection sectors.

The IMO never recognizes unilateral sanctions against its member states, he further noted.

One of the missions of organization is to address and reduce countries' concerns in commercial shipping over the coming years, he said.

As a major player in the IMO, Iran is expected to host several important events in the sphere of maritime cooperation, he added.

