Iran calls for ending politicization in IMO process

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, Ali Akbar Safaei said that in the meeting with the IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez, he had presented Iran's positions clearly and urged him not to allow the US to politicize IMO.

He noted that the maritime field is highly technical and that Iran has extensively contributed the International Maritime Organization since its establishment, playing a very valuable role in maintaining safety and security and preserving the marine environment.

This international organization, which has the authority to legislate in the maritime field, should focus entirely on technical matters and pay no attention to the political approaches of countries like the United States, which are hostile, he added.

The Secretary General of IMO also agreed not to allow political issues to be raised, he stated.

However, some countries exceed the scope of their technical issues and attempt to express their political opinions by misusing international bodies.

The 133rd meeting of the IMO kicked off with the presence of the Iranian delegation, headed by the Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, in London on Monday.

