Iran seeks more cooperation with UN on crisis management issues

The talks were held in Tehran on Wednesday with the participation of the Secretary-General of Iran's High Council of Crisis Management Hossein Sajedinia and the UN Resident Coordinator for the Islamic Republic of Iran Stefan Priesner.

After the talks, Sajedinia said the meeting was the beginning of the process to promote international cooperation in crisis management.

He said that cooperation with the UN can help Iran, which has good records on extending humanitarian aid to the international community and the neighbors during natural disasters, accomplish its holy mission to assist humans in the regional states and all over the world.

In his remarks, the official reiterated that resilience against natural disasters and other incidents is an important plan that Iran will follow.

The UN official, for his part, said the talks held in Tehran were an endorsement of Iran’s capabilities for crisis management.

Priesner said the aim of the talks was to take effective steps towards the development of cooperation between Iran’s Crisis Management Organization and the UN and its specialized agencies.

The UN specialized agencies are ready to engage in all-out cooperation with Iran, he said, while recommending the formation of a committee to prepare the ground for further interactions between the two sides.

