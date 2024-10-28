UN coordinator in Iran calls for end to ‘cycle of violence’ in Mideast

Stefan Priesner made the remarks on Monday while addressing a ceremony at the Iranian Foreign Ministry to mark the United Nations Day.

“Many of our colleagues in the UN have lost their lives in the Middle East; this endless cycle of violence must stop,” he said.

He highlighted the collective responsibility to uphold the principles of peace, human rights, and shared prosperity, values enshrined in the UN Charter since its adoption in 1945.

Reflecting on the suffering of countless civilians due to ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, Priesner said, “I want to take a moment to think about the immense suffering of civilians, especially women and children.”

Priesner reiterated the UN Secretary-General's consistent call for the protection of civilians under international law, and the need for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all prisoners, and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The UN official also acknowledged Iran’s longstanding relationship with the UN as a founding member. “Today, 18 UN agencies, funds, and programs are part of our cooperative framework,” he added.

“We are eager to strengthen our cooperation with the new government in key areas such as sustainable development, support for vulnerable groups, and regional and international cooperation,” Priesner said.

