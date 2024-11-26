Iranian, Saudi Arabia seek joint investments to serve bilateral interests

Hemmati made the remarks in a meeting with the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih on the sidelines of the 28th World Investment Conference of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to reports on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views to further expand bilateral economic between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a ministerial panel of the 28th WAIPA in Riyadh on Monday, Hemmati outlined Iran's potential to lead in climate action, technology transfer and joint investment initiatives.

Hemmati also held talks on Monday with Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group Muhammad Sulaiman al-Jasser.

He said in the meeting that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to fulfill its obligations towards the Islamic Development Bank.

The two-day WAIPA’s conference titled “Future-ready IPAs: Navigating Digital Disruption and Sustainable Growth” will finish on November 27.

