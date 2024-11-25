Iran's economy min. departs for Riyadh to attend WAIPA meeting

The conference, themed “Harnessing Digital Transformation and Sustainable Growth: Scaling Investment Opportunities,” will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 25-27 November 2024.

The summit will last three days, and Hemmati is set to give a speech at the ministerial round table.

He will hold talks with Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group; Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia.

