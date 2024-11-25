Nov 25, 2024, 2:11 PM
Iran's economy min. departs for Riyadh to attend WAIPA meeting

Tehran, IRNA— Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati has left Tehran for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

The conference, themed “Harnessing Digital Transformation and Sustainable Growth: Scaling Investment Opportunities,” will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 25-27 November 2024.

The summit will last three days, and Hemmati is set to give a speech at the ministerial round table.

He will hold talks with Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group; Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia.

