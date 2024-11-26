South Africa reaffirms collective global measures to attain freedom of Palestine: Report

South Africa has issued a statement marking the 47th United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Turkish media Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

The occasion provides us with a crucial opportunity to reflect and take stock of the plight of the people of Palestine, the statement added.

The country stressed the importance of an immediate end to the conflict in Palestine and Lebanon, advocating for the commencement of a political process to establish a just and sustainable peace.

Pretoria highlighted that the unresolved Palestinian issue, now spanning 75 years, remains central to tensions in the Middle East.

South Africa reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to strengthening its bond of solidarity, friendship, and cooperation with Palestine.

In keeping with South Africa’s long-term and principled support for the Palestinian people, the Government of South Africa remains committed to supporting initiatives aimed at refocusing the international agenda on Palestine and a revived Middle East peace process, the statement noted.

In December 2023, South Africa filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of crimes of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is seated in The Hague, Netherlands, issued multiple warrants on Thursday for those involved in the ongoing Israeli invasion of war. This included warrants for the arrest of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

The death toll from Israel's war on Gaza, which started in October 2023, has climbed to 43,764, leaving the Palestinian territory in ruins amid relentless Israeli attacks.

Fatalities in the Gaza Strip are believed to be far higher, with thousands of people still trapped under the rubble.

