Iran lauds South Africa’s role in int’l prosecution of Israeli crimes

Speaking in a meeting with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Ronald Lamola, who is in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Bagheri Kani congratulated the successful elections and the formation of the new government in South Africa.

He expressed hope that with the efforts of the new governments and presidents of the two countries, the two sides will witness a serious and effective development of relations and further use of the existing economic capacities in Iran and South Africa to secure the interests of the two countries.

He also stressed the good capacities of cooperation between the two countries in the international political and legal arenas by using multilateralism mechanisms to deal with unilateralism approaches and the imposition of illegal restrictions of some Western countries, especially the United States, against independent countries under the pretext of human rights, terrorism and non-proliferation.

He underlined Iran’s full support for the important role of South Africa in pursuing the Zionist regime’s crimes in the International Court of Justice.

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports any initiative and action in the international arena to support the oppressed people of Palestine and confront and condemn the Israeli regime’s genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza, Bagheri Kani said.

He also hailed Iran’s full membership in the BRICS during South Africa’s presidency.

The Iranian top diplomat underscored cooperation between the two countries in international bodies and multilateral mechanisms such as BRICS to defend and protect the rights of independent countries as well as support the rights of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Ronald Lamola congratulated the successful presidential elections in Iran.

He described Cyril Ramaphosa’s congratulatory message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as South Africa’s determination to continue expanding relations between Tehran and Pretoria.

He emphasized the strengthening of cultural and popular communication and cooperation and international interactions within the framework of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, as well as reinforcing consultation and joint positions in fighting genocide in Gaza.

