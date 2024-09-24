Abbas urges ICJ to speed up probe into Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Mahmoud Abbas has called on the ICJ to accelerate the investigation into the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip, IRNA on Tuesday reported the Palestinian SAMA news agency as saying.

The chief of the Palestinian Authority has also urged the United Nations’ top court to speed up the probe into the crimes in the occupied West Bank.

In May, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) demanded arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes.

"On the basis of evidence collected and examined by my office, I have reasonable grounds to believe that Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, and Yoav GALLANT, the minister of defence of Israel, bear criminal responsibility for war crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least October 8, 2023," the official website of the ICC reported.

South Africa filed a complaint with the ICJ in November to hold the Zionist regime accountable for its war crimes in Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip declared that over 41,272 civilians have been martyred in occupied Palestine since October 7, 2023, amid the Israeli massacre that continues in the enclave.

