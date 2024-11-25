Israeli regime, Lebanon on verge of ceasefire deal: Report

Axios, citing Israeli and US officials, reported on Monday that the draft ceasefire deal includes a 60-day transition period during which Israel would withdraw from southern Lebanon, where fighting has been intensifying over the past several months.

According to the report, the US would monitor the implementation of the deal and has agreed to give the Israeli regime a letter of assurances.

The letter, among other things, includes support for Israeli military action against what has been described as imminent threats from Lebanese territory.

Fighting has been intensifying between Israel and Hezbollah since mid-September when the regime detonated pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah fighters, killing dozens of people including civilians.

The regime also assassinated Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on September 27, and has killed 3,670 Lebanese people in intense air aggression.

Hezbollah has responded by firing drones and missiles at Israeli military positions and settlements, causing heavy damage and hundreds of casualties among Israeli soldiers.

