Zionist army claims beginning of ground invasion of Lebanon

According to IRNA's report on Tuesday citing this statement, the Zionist military claimed that the ground invasion of Lebanon will be carried out with air and artillery support.

Some media reports announced that the Zionists have begun offensive against Hezbollah's positions near the Lebanese borders.

We have launched a specific ground operation against Hezbollah targets near the Lebanese border, which is accompanied by air and artillery support, Daniel Hagari, the Zionist regime's army spokesperson said, referring to the regime's encroachment on Lebanese soil.

He claimed that the ground operations are aimed at achieving war goals to return Zionist settlers to the northern occupied Palestinian territories from where they had fled out of fear of Hezbollah rocket strikes in the past months.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli army announced in a statement that based on field evaluations, several settlements including Al-Mutlaa and Kfar Giladi will be declared prohibited military zones.

Ma'ariv newspaper also reported that declaring these settlements as closed military zones could be the beginning of a ground invasion of Lebanon.

An American website Axios, quoting Israeli sources, wrote that the Zionist= army is preparing to attack Lebanese villages near the border.

And, some local sources reported that the Zionist regime is evacuating remaining settlers from northern occupied Palestine.

However, Lebanon's al-Manar news network had earlier denied reports about Zionist soldiers crossing into Lebanon.

This network reported the movements of Israeli tanks in the area along Lebanon’s border but said no Israeli soldier has crossed the borders of Palestine toward Lebanon so far.

