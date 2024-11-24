UK seeks to reduce tension over Iran's nuclear issue: Official

In response to a question from IRNA regarding the meeting between Iran and the European Troika on Friday, November 29, 2024, a spokesperson from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), who asked to remain anonymous, stated that the country aims to reduce tensions related to Iran's nuclear issue through various diplomatic channels.

The spokesperson said that the UK is committed to taking all necessary diplomatic steps to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, including the potential use of a snapback mechanism if required.

“Together with our international partners, we continue to express our concerns about Iran's nuclear program and aim to de-escalate tensions through various diplomatic channels, including meetings at the United Nations and the IAEA Board of Governors,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson emphasized, “We are deeply concerned that Iran continues to increase its stockpile of uranium, including high-enriched uranium, which lacks credible civilian justification.”

While Iran's nuclear program is subject to the most stringent verification protocols of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the spokesperson noted that Iran's stockpile brings it dangerously close to having fissile material that could be used to produce nuclear weapons—an unprecedented situation for a country that does not have an established nuclear weapons program.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei told reporters that deputy foreign ministers from Iran and the three European countries will meet on Friday to exchange views on the situation in Palestine and Lebanon, as well as Iran's peaceful nuclear issue.

Additionally, Japan’s Kyodo News cited Iranian diplomatic sources as saying that Iran will hold nuclear talks with the UK, France, Germany, and the European Union on November 29, aimed at exploring ways to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the UN-endorsed accord in 2018 and re-imposed tough economic sanctions against Iran.

