Iran says to hold talks with UK, France, Germany on key issues

Baghaei told reporters on Sunday that deputy foreign ministers from Iran and the three European countries will meet on Friday to exchange views on the situation in Palestine and Lebanon, as well as Iran's peaceful nuclear issue.

The meeting is set to follow up on previous dialogues held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York back in September.

“In this round of talks, which were planned in New York, a range of regional and international issues, including Palestine and Lebanon, as well as nuclear issues, will be discussed,” the spokesman said.

Additionally, Japan’s Kyodo News cited Iranian diplomatic sources as saying that Iran will hold nuclear talks with the UK, France, Germany, and the European Union on November 29, aimed at exploring ways to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the UN-endorsed accord in 2018 and re-imposed tough economic sanctions against Iran.

