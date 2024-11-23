'Tehran, Riyadh determined to establish lasting peace, stability in region'

Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat during his visit to Riyadh on Friday, Takht Ravanchi reaffirmed Iran and Saudi Arabia’s mutual determination to establish enduring peace and stability across the West Asia region.

Achieving this goal requires sustained bilateral and regional cooperation to address existing threats and build a foundation for prosperity and security, he added.

He described the Saudi-Iranian efforts as a successful model of bilateral and multilateral cooperation aimed at fostering peace, security, and development.

The official underscored the importance of historical ties and the principle of good neighborliness as the basis for advancing this relationship.

Takht Ravanchi, who previously served as Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations and was a member of the Iranian nuclear negotiating team with the P5+1, also spoke about the second meeting of the Saudi-Chinese-Iranian trilateral committee, which was recently held as a follow-up to a Beijing-mediated agreement that restored diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh in March 2023.

The Iranian official described the atmosphere of the trilateral meeting as cordial and transparent, saying that it provided the three countries with the opportunity to progress their “positive” ties.

He added that the three nations exchanged views on topics of mutual interest and stressed the importance of continuing this positive and forward-looking process.

