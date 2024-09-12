Sep 12, 2024, 5:29 PM
FM: Saudi Arabia has special place in Iran’s neighborliness policy

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Saudi Arabia has a special place in the Islamic Republic’s neighborliness policy.

Araghchi said on Thursday that the foreign policy of the newly-formed Iranian administration led by President Masoud Pezeshkian seeks to further strengthen relations with neighboring countries.

“Just as Iraq has a special place in [Iran’s] neighborliness policy, Saudi Arabia has a special place as well”, the top Iranian diplomat said in an interview with Saudi Asharq News TV network.

He said that Iran and Saudi Arabia had some issues in the past years, which were resolved and led to the restoration of relations with the help of Iraq and then China’s mediation.

These relations have been expanding fast in recent years, Araghchi added.

Tehran and Riyadh resumed their diplomatic ties in April 2023 after a seven-year rift.

