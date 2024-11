The Public Relations Office of the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Headquarters in southeast Iran issued a statement on Monday, announcing the martyrdom of the two members of Basij, which is a volunteer force within the IRGC.

According to the statement, gunmen attacked the pair as they were in their car on the way back home from their work on Monday morning.

Further details on the terrorist incident will be announced later, the statement said.

