IRGC: Five Basij forces martyred in terrorist attack in Saravan, southeast Iran

The Public Relations Office of the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Headquarters in southeast Iran issued a statement on Sunday evening, announcing the martyrdom of the five Baluch members of Basij, which is a volunteer force within the IRGC.

The statement said that they lost their lives in an attack by gunmen in Sirkan district of the city of Saravan.

It also said that a manhunt is underway to catch the terrorists.

The statement meanwhile said that IRGC member Major Saeed Parvinnezhad succumbed to his injuries sustained in clashes with Jaish al-Adl terrorists on Friday, November 8.

Parvinnezhad lost his life on Sunday evening due to wounds to his head. He was injured in the clashes in Firouzabad district of the city of Rask in Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province.

4194