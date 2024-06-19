Police inflict heavy blow on terror group in SE Iran

Sistan and Baluchistan border guards vigilantly monitored the borders and discovered a terrorist group that sought to infiltrate into the country through the Saravan border, Goudarzi said.

Police border guards surprised the members of the terrorist group before they entered the country with their operational and combat readiness, he added.

He noted that two members of the terror group were killed and one of them was arrested.

The terrorists confessed that they were members of the Ansar Al-Furqan terrorist group, he said.

Significant amounts of explosives, weapons, and ammunition, several explosive fuses, and wireless devices were discovered from this terrorist group, he added.

