Bodies of Basijis martyred by terrorists buried in southeastern Iran

The funeral procession of the martyrs was held in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Tuesday.

Three days ago, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the martyrdom of five Basij forces in a terrorist attack in Sirkan in the city of Saravan in Sistan and Baluchestan.

Four of them were martyred while saying their prayers, Governor Mansour Bijar said, adding that the terrorists were not Baluch.

The incident shows that both Shias and Sunnis sacrifice their lives to defend Islamic Iran, the governor underlined.

In his remarks, the official said the Saravan's security forces are pursuing the terrorists.

The public relations office of the IRGC Ground Force in southeastern Iran issued a statement after the incident, announcing the martyrdom of the five Baluch members of Basij, which is a volunteer force within the IRGC.

Making different parts of Iran, particularly Sistan and Baluchestan, insecure is a dream of the terrorist groups, which are supported by the US and Israeli espionage services, that will never come true, according to the governor.

