Iran to boost oil exports infrastructure on Kharg Island

Tehran, IRNA – The head of the Iranian Oil Terminals Company (IOTC) says that the oil export infrastructure will be developed on Kharg Island in the south of Iran.

A project on renovating and repairing the western berths of Kharg is a significant step towards boosting oil exports in the country, Abbas Asadrooz said on Sunday during his visit to the southern island.

Renovation of the berths will not only bring protection but also enhance the oil exports infrastructure, the IOTC head noted.

Regrading the investment in the project, the official said it will be funded soon.

The completion of the project is expected to significantly promote the capacities of the western berths of Kharg Island.

