Mohammad Reza Dashtizadeh said in an interview with reporters on Monday that this project is being implemented with a credit of 350 million euros and brought by the private sector.

He added that with the launch of the NGL project, Kharg island will generate 500 million euros in annual income for the country.

Dashtizadeh further said that 100 percent of the employees and engineers in this project are Iranian and 80 percent of the employees are from Bushehr province.

