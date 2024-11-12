‘Iran, Iraq, Syria adopted honorable stances on Palestine’

Some of Palestine's neighbors have been the pioneers of the conspiracy against the Gaza Strip, Iraq-based Alahad TV quoted Horan as saying on Tuesday.

He said that the Fatah movement and Hamas resistance movement have reached some constructive agreements for the administration of Gaza.

So far, no ceasefire deal has been reached, Horan said, adding that efforts are underway to establish a 21-day armistice in Gaza and Lebanon.

Since October 2023, the Israeli regime has been waging a genocidal war against Gaza, killing more than 43,600 people in the territory.

