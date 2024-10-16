83 Palestinians martyred in Zionists' brutal attacks on Tuesday

The Palestinian news agency 'Sama' did not mention the number of injured in the Tuesday's attacks.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023, the Zionist regime has martyred 42,344 people in the Gaza Strip, 60% of whom were women and children. Accordingly, the number of injured in the Gaza Strip has reached 99,013 people.

Since the beginning of the war, around 70% of the homes and infrastructures of Gaza have been destroyed, and the siege and severe humanitarian crisis, along with unprecedented famine and hunger, have threatened the lives of the residents of the area.

Despite all its atrocities, the Tel Aviv regime has admitted that after about 12 months of war, it has not yet been able to achieve its goals, namely the annihilation of the Hamas movement and the return of Israeli captives from the Gaza Strip.

