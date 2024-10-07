Hamas terms Oct 7 as turning point in fight against occupation

According to Al Jazeera, Hamas said in a statement on Monday on the occasion of the first anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm that the operation was a natural response to the Zionists’ plots to destroy the Palestinian issue.

The Zionist enemy has committed the most heinous crimes and massacres and has launched the most terrible genocidal war against the people of Gaza since October 7, it added.

The resistance of the great Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their support for their resistance has thwarted all the occupiers’ plots to destroy the rights and ideals of the Palestinian people.

The cowardly assassinations of the resistance leaders by the Zionists only increase our strength and determination to confront the Israeli regime, Hamas noted.

“We have made many efforts to stop the aggression and end the suffering of the people of Gaza, and Hamas has responded positively to all initiatives, while insisting on a permanent cessation of attacks and a complete withdrawal of the enemy from the Gaza Strip,” it stressed.

Since the beginning of the war, around 70% of the homes and infrastructures of Gaza have been destroyed, and the siege and severe humanitarian crisis, along with unprecedented famine and hunger, have threatened the lives of the residents of the area.

Despite all its atrocities, the Tel Aviv regime has admitted that after about 12 months of war, it has not yet been able to achieve its goals, namely the annihilation of the Hamas movement and the return of Israeli captives from the Gaza Strip.

9376**4354