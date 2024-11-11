Nov 11, 2024, 11:35 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85655975
T T
0 Persons

Tags

VP leaves Iran for Saudi Arabia to attend summit on regional tensions

Nov 11, 2024, 11:35 AM
News ID: 85655975
VP leaves Iran for Saudi Arabia to attend summit on regional tensions

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref has left Tehran for Riyadh to take part in the joint summit of the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is aimed at bringing an end to the Israeli regime's atrocities in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Aref departed for Saudi Arabia on Monday morning to participate in the joint summit slated for later today. The summit takes place at the proposal of the Islamic Republic of Iran.  

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is accompanying the vice president during the one-day visit to the Arab country.

Before departing for Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Aref said that the event aims primarily to help put an end to the ongoing war and bloodshed in Lebanon and Palestine.

He expressed hope that the upcoming consultations would yield positive results in cessation of hostilities in the region.

At the summit, we will present our views on the issues affecting Palestine and Lebanon and the urgent need to end the war in the region, he noted.

Representatives from more than 50 countries are expected to partake in the summit. 

The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 43,603 civilians have been killed in over 13 months of war in the enclave.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon is also approaching 3,200 since early October last year.  

7129*4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .