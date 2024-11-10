President Pezeshkian, Mohammed bin Salman discuss Iran-Saudi ties

Pezeshkian and bin Salman spoke on the phone on Sunday evening.

The Iranian president said that he would not be able to attend a joint meeting of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is set to be held on Monday, due to his busy schedule.

Pezeshkian said that his Vice-president Mohammad Reza Aref will be attending the meeting, expressing assurance that the gathering, thanks to the prudence f the Saudi crown prince, will produce tangible results aimed at halting the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Referring to the determination of Iranian and Saudi officials, President Pezeshkian expressed hope that ties between the two countries are further developed.

Bin Salman, on his part, thanked Pezeshkian for the phone call, saying that he understands his situation, and wished “our brothers in Iran” success.

Ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia are now at a historic turning point, bin Salman said, expressing hope that the bilateral relations are promoted to their highest level.

He also said that he will hold talks with the Iranian VP.

The crown prince once again invited Pezeshkian to visit Saudi Arabia.

In response to Pezeshkian’s invitation for a visit to Iran, bin Salman said that it is a matter of honor for him to visit the Islamic Republic.

