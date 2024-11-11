Hezbollah resumes drone, missile attacks on occupied Palestine

Zionist regime's media announced on Monday that the alarm for drone infiltration and rocket fire was sounded in northern and southern occupied Palestine.

According to Al Jazeera, Israel's internal division confirmed that an alarm was sounded in Safed in southern occupied Palestine to warn of the firing of projectiles.

It also announced that a drone infiltration alarm was sounded in Galilee in northern occupied Palestine.

The drone warning siren has also been heard in Neot Mordechai in Upper Galilee.

The Zionist army also announced that it is monitoring a suspicious aerial object fired from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee.

