Hezbollah rockets rain down on Zionist targets

According to IRNA's Sunday morning report citing the Hezbollah information bureau, the resistance group carried out 27 new operations Saturday against forces, equipment, positions, aircraft, settlements and bases of the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine and in southern Lebanon.

A Hezbollah statement said that new operations significantly increased the depth of its attacks, with one of them being hit 132 kilometers deep in the occupied territories and bombarded an equipment manufacturing company linked to Israeli air defense systems, south of Tel Aviv.

In another operation, resistance fighters destroyed a base which was the main center of Zionist military communications in the south of Lake Tiberias and 55 kilometers from the borders of Lebanon with several drones.

Zionist settlements in the north of occupied Palestine had the largest share of Hezbollah's attacks on Saturday.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted the gathering of enemy soldiers in the south of Marun al-Ras town in two missile and drone operations.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the movement said reported attacks on Zevulun base and the city of Safed as well as Metulla and Maalot Tarshiha settlements in northern occupied territories with rockets.

Separately, the group reported downing of an Israeli Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile over Lebanon’s Nabatieh governorate.

Hezbollah has time and again said that its operations against the Zionist regime are in support for Palestinians and their resistance in the Gaza Strip and in defense of the people of Lebanon.

4399