Hezbollah targets Israeli military base north of Haifa

In a statement on Saturday, the Lebanese resistance movement said the attack on Zevulun base was in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and in defense of Lebanon.

Hezbollah also said that it had targeted the city of Safed in northern occupied territories with rockets.

In a separate statement, the group said it had shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile in Lebanon’s Nabatieh governorate where the downed drone fell.

Hezbollah has said it will continue targeting Israeli settlements and military sites until the occupying regime agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza.

The two sides have been exchanging fire on a daily basis since October last year. Tensions have escalated after Israel invaded southern Lebanon late in September.

