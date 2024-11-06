Nov 6, 2024, 9:33 AM
Iran, Pakistan conduct joint operation against smugglers: Report

Islamabad, IRNA – Pakistani and Iranian border forces have carried out a joint operation against smugglers on the border in Balochistan, according to a Pakistani news outlet.

Citing local sources, the Khorasan Diary reported on Tuesday night that explosions were heard at the Iran-Pakistan border.

“Initial reports suggest a joint operation between Pakistani and Iranian border forces against smugglers on the border in Balochistan,” the news outlet said in a post on its X account.

“A source claimed that the target were smugglers,” it added.

It came right after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's two-day visit to Islamabad to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

Araghchi met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Tuesday to discuss bilateral defense-military cooperation and efforts to ensure security on common borders.

