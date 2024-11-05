Nov 5, 2024, 10:24 AM
Iran FM, Pakistan Army Chief discuss issues of mutual interest

Islamabad, IRNA — Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held talks with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on the second day of his official visit to the neighboring country.

Araghchi and General Asim Munir discussed the latest developments related to bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan, the situation in the region, especially defense-military cooperation and ensuring security on common borders during a meeting they held on Tuesday. 

Araghchi is also scheduled to meet with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Meetings between high-ranking delegations of the two countries will also be held simultaneously under the chairmanship of the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan.

