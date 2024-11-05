Iran, Pakistan determined to overcome challenges: Spox

"Dr. Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had very comprehensive, useful and in-depth talks with high-ranking political and military officials of Pakistan (Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Army Commander General Asim Munir) regarding bilateral relations and regional developments," Baghaei wrote on his X account.

"Strengthening bilateral relations in economic, trade, energy fields and improving border security and countering terrorism is a necessity that both sides emphasize," he added.

