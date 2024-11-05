Nov 5, 2024, 9:56 PM
Iran, Pakistan determined to overcome challenges: Spox

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh emphasized the real and serious determination of Iran and Pakistan for coordination and close cooperation in order to use the opportunities and overcome the challenges.

"Dr. Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had very comprehensive, useful and in-depth talks with high-ranking political and military officials of Pakistan (Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Army Commander General Asim Munir) regarding bilateral relations and regional developments," Baghaei wrote on his X account.

"Strengthening bilateral relations in economic, trade, energy fields and improving border security and countering terrorism is a necessity that both sides emphasize," he added.

