- Tactical differences between Trump and Harris

Is the US presidential election important to the world? Yes, it is, because American policies have a significant impact on many parts of the globe. In fact, the president of the United States not only influences the 50 states but also could shape developments in numerous countries around the world through US foreign policy. The US has a military or intelligence and security presence in around 120 countries, plays a key role in global trade and its dollar is used in three out of every four international transactions. With a military budget of more than $700 billion, the US has the largest military budget in the world. Therefore, it is natural for such a country to have a profound impact on international developments.

- Natural beauty of Heydarabad village

A significant portion of Ilam Province’s tourism potential resides within its villages, many of which remain undiscovered due to their obscurity. The Haftav Valley, a lush and forested area near the city of Ilam, features an enchanting blend of forests, orchards, springs, and rivers. This valley, with its abundant rice paddies and extensive fruit orchards, produces a substantial share of Ilam Province’s fruits, including figs, apricots, and apples. Notably, the apricots from this region are renowned throughout the country, and the villages nearby also boast significant ethnological tourism potential. The rural architecture in the Haftav Valley is particularly appealing, characterized by numerous windows that draw admiration. Window crafting has become a traditional and respected occupation for many locals, adding to the village’s charm. The villages of Jafarabad, Heyderabad, Zardaloabad, and Tulab in this region possess tourism potential and anthropological appeal, with Heyderabad being the most notable among them, IRNA wrote.

- Hemmati: Tehran seeking halt to FATF countermeasures ‘based on national interests’

Iranian Minister of Economy Abdolnaser Hemmati said the country is taking the necessary steps to suspend Financial Action Task Force (FATF) countermeasures and lift financial restrictions on the country based on Iran’s national interests. The ministry is pursuing suspension of the FATF countermeasures based on national interests, he wrote on his X account, IRNA reported. He further said that normalization of Iran’s case in FATF means removal of monetary and financial restrictions of 200 countries and international organizations against all Iranian natural and legal entities and neutralizing the project of isolating the monetary and financial system of our country by the US and its allies.

- Iran's private sector joins space race

Decades of crippling sanctions would likely deter most nations from pursuing complex, challenging, and often exclusive projects like a sophisticated space program. But for Iranians, no amount of pressure from foreign entities can stop the nation from reaching for the stars. In a landmark achievement for Iran's space industry on Tuesday, the country successfully launched its first privately-developed satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, into orbit aboard a Russian Soyuz launcher. This marked the inaugural foray of the private sector into Iran's space exploration endeavors.

- Hezbollah bombs explosive factory near Haifa

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah continues to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty from Israeli ground invasion while also widening offensive operations. The movement targeted “an explosive materials factory in Hadera, south of Haifa, with a salvo of qualitative rockets”. This marks the first time the factory has been struck. Hezbollah targeted a gathering of “Israeli enemy army forces in the Doviv barracks with a rocket barrage”.

- NAM condemns Israeli aggression against Iran as sovereignty violation

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) issued a statement condemning the actions of the Zionist regime, characterizing its aggressive assault on the Islamic Republic of Iran as a grave infringement on Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity. In a strong denunciation released on Monday night, the Movement highlighted that Israel's intentional aggression resulted in the tragic loss of four Iranian soldiers and a civilian.

- Koswar and Hodhod launched into orbit

Two Iranian satellites were launched into orbit from a cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East on Tuesday, ushering Iran’s private sector to the space industry for the first time. Koswar and Hodhod, the two imaging and communications satellites, designed and built by Iran’s Omid Faza Company, will support environmental monitoring and communications in remote areas. Kowsar is a remote-sensing satellite with the capability to capture high-resolution imagery for various purposes across the agricultural, natural resources, environmental, and crisis management fields among other areas.

- Battered and bruised, Zionist troops leaving Lebanon

The Israeli military has pulled several brigades out of southern Lebanon following its failure to make any territorial gains in the Arab country, Hebrew-language Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Tuesday. Citing informed sources, the daily said officials involved in negotiations with the Lebanese movement Hezbollah expect a deal to be reached within a week and a half to two weeks.

- Judiciary: Sharmahd died before execution

Convicted terrorists Jamshid Sharmahd passed away before his death sentence was carried out, Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said here Tuesday. Sharmahd was the ringleader of US-based Tondar (Thunder) terrorist group. He had been sentenced to death by an Iranian court for planning a terrorist attack in 2008 inside a shrine in Shiraz, which martyred 14 people and wounded nearly 200 others.

