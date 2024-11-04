Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 4

** IRAN DAILY

-- 90% of Iran’s power generation demand met via natural gas: Expert

Iran relies on natural gas for a bulk of its electricity generation demand, according to figures provided by a senior energy expert who believes low-efficiency rates in Iranian power plants are causing a considerable amount of waste in the sector. Hashem O’raei said that the share of gas in power generation in Iran had increased from 35% in 1985 to 86% in 2022.

That comes as the global power plant demand for natural gas had risen from 14% to 23% over the same period, O’raei stated.

-- Iran produces 90% of rosewater across globe: Guild head

Iran produces 90% of rosewater in the world, said the head of Kashan Rosewater and Herbal Distillates Guild, adding that the product is used in various food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, which can be the basis for fetching forex revenues for the country.

Raza Navabi told Iran Daily that Iran, being the world’s largest producer of rose and rosewater, can develop various brands from the product, thereby creating economic benefits and wealth for the country.

-- Iran’s seven-month foreign trade nears $100b: IRICA

Iran’s foreign trade reached approximately $100 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-October 21, 2024), according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Mohammad Rezvanifar said on Sunday that out of the total $99.7 billion in foreign trade during the period, $60.2 billion was the value of exports, including oil, technical services, and engineering, while the figure for imports (including gold ingots) stood at $39.5 billion.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Araghchi’s diaries receive warm welcome in Japan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday praised Japanese readers for the welcome they have given to a book containing diaries from his time as Iran’s ambassador to the East Asian country.

In a message, Araghchi thanked the Japanese audience for reading Mr. Taishi (Mr. Ambassador or in Japanese) which narrates four years of his posting as Iran’s ambassador to Japan between 2008 and 2011.

-- Iranian professor named chief editor of IEEE

An Iranian university professor has been appointed as the editor-in-chief of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the largest technical and professional organization in the world.

Mahmoud Fotuhi-Firuzabad, the former head of the Sharif University of Technology and the current professor at the university’s electrical engineering department, was appointed by IEEE Power and Energy Society as the chief editor of the reputable IEEE Transactions and Smart Grid for three years.

-- Iran-made nanomembranes remove petroleum from wastewater

Iranian researchers have developed a method based on electrospun nanomembranes to remove oil and petroleum pollutants from wastewater which can help reduce environmental pollution.

“Among the various water purification methods, membrane filtration technology has gradually attracted more attention due to its many features, including low energy consumption, ease of operation, low space requirement, high removal efficiency, and lower operating costs,” said Mohammad Reza Shakiba, a PhD graduate of Amirkabir University of Technology.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran’s foreign trade closes $100b in 7 months

The value of Iran’s foreign trade reached $99.7 billion during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Mohammad Rezvanifar said that of the mentioned figure, $60.2 billion was the value of the country’s export, and $39.5 billion was the worth of the import. He put the value of non-oil export at $32.5 billion, the oil export at $27 billion, and technical-engineering export at $700 million in the seven-month period.

-- Iran-India partnership aims to protect and promote shared written treasures

In a recent meeting, the Director of the National Museum of India, B.R. Mani, and the Iranian ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation for the preservation of shared cultural heritage between the two countries.

The meeting, which took place during a visit to the Noor International Microfilm Center at the Iranian Cultural House in New Delhi, focused on collaborative efforts to protect, restore, and digitize the written heritage of the two nations.

6125**4194