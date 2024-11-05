Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 5

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran to attend China trade exhibition to develop exports

Iran will maintain a significant presence at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) with two national pavilions covering a total area of 140 square meters and a commercial pavilion covering approximately 1,700 square meters, aiming to develop exports of Iranian-made goods and services.

Invited by the Chinese Minister of Commerce, Mohammadali Dehqan Dehnavi, the head of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) will visit the exhibition which will be held during November 5-10 to discuss trade and investment opportunities with China.

-- NIOPDC: gasoline consumption soars by 7.4%

Iran’s gasoline consumption averaged 124.5 million liters per day from the start of the [Iranian] year (March 20) through November 2, representing a 7.4% increase compared to the same period last year, when the average was 116 million liters per day, according to the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC).

Speaking in a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Keramat Veys-Karami also said Iran mainly imports gasoline through swap deals, with the country importing an average of 8.5 million liters of gasoline per day in the first six months of the current year (March 20-September 21).

-- Iran Daily cartoonist awarded at 6th Int’l Book Cartoon Biennial

Mohammad Ali Rajabi, a renowned cartoonist for Iran Daily, clinched the top prize in the “Book, Palestine, and Gaza Resistance” category at the 6th International Book Cartoon Biennial, thanks to his striking illustration of a Zionist worm attempting to ravage a book bound in the shape of the Gaza map, only to be thwarted by its unbreakable spirit.

The closing ceremony of the biennial was held on November 4 at Central Library of Tehran’s City Park, attended by art enthusiasts and officials, where the winners of the competition were announced.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

Robot Capable of Carrying 500 kg Load Built in Iran

A technological company in Iran has produced a new self-driving robot which can carry up to 500kg of load.

“Our latest achievement is our AMR robot, of which we have developed two versions so far,” said Peyman Jokar, the manager of the technical department of the technological company.

“These two robots are intelligent and autonomously find their position in the environment and move between two points A and B completely automatically and can change their path if an object is placed on their path,” he added.

-- How Post-Sassanian Persia Helped Transform Europe

Alexander the Macedonian conquered Persia in 331 B.C. and ended the Achaemenid Empire founded by Cyrus the Great. For the next five centuries, the Iranian plateau became ruled by other empires, until a new Persian dynasty took power. Fiercely proud of their roots, these new kings—the Sassanians—restored the might of their ancestors, drawing on their past to become feared conquerors, grand builders, and artistic patrons.

For more than four centuries the Sassanians dominated western Asia, expanding their empire and gaining lands from the Roman and Byzantine empires in the west and the Kushan empire in the east. To strengthen their connection to the past, they honored their leaders by carving reliefs of their deeds at Naqsh-e Rostam, the traditional resting place of the Achaemenid kings. Zoroastrianism became the state faith, and the government became centralized.

-- Iran Pays Off $3bn Debt to Domestic Wheat Farmers

The Iranian government has paid off its debts to domestic farmers for this year’s wheat purchases amid a bumper crop that has made the country self-sufficient in the grain.

Iran’s Organization of Directed Subsidies said on Sunday that it had settled a final tranche of debt to wheat farmers worth 5 trillion rials ($7.24 million) earlier in the day.

It said that total funds spent on purchasing wheat from Iranian famers had exceeded 2,110 trillion rials this year.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Al Hilal defeat Esteghlal in AFC Champions League Elite

Aleksandar Mitrovic starred with a hat-trick as Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal SFC took a step closer to the knockout stage after a 3-0 win over Esteghlal FC of Iran in their AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 tie on Monday.

The win keeps Al Hilal top of the table in the West zone with 12 points while it was a third defeat for Esteghlal as they stayed on three points as the league phase reached the halfway mark.

It was almost a great start for the visitors when Ramin Rezaein’s diving header in the fourth minute bounced off the post but unfortunately for the defender, he landed heavily in the process and had to be replaced by Alireza Kooshki.

-- Iran’s non-oil export to Afghanistan up 31% in H1

The value of Iran’s non-oil export to Afghanistan increased 31 percent during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, Iran’s commercial attaché to Afghanistan stated. Hossein Roustaei said that the country has exported products worth $1.7 billion to its neighbor during the six-month period.

He put the weight of exported goods at 2.523 million tons, with 28 percent growth, year on year. Roustaei further announced that Iran has imported products worth over $33 million from Afghanistan in the first half of the present year, rising 192 percent from the figure in the same period of time in the previous year.

-- Shiraz to host 1st national health, safety, environment festival

The first national health, safety, and environment (HSE) festival is scheduled to be held on November 26 and 27 in the southern city of Shiraz, the capital of Fars province. Supported by the health ministry, Shiraz University of Medical Sciences will host the two-day event, the health ministry’s website reported.

The festival mainly aims to highlight the implementation of immunization strategies by the health ministry to discuss and review challenges in the field of health, safety, and environment.

