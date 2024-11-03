Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 3

** IRAN DAILY

-- Leader warns of ‘tooth-breaking response’ to US, Israel

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned the United States and Israel that they will definitely receive a crushing response for their atrocities against Iran and the resistance front.

“The enemies, both the US and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely receive a tooth-breaking response for what they are doing against Iran and the resistance front,” he said in a meeting with students on Saturday.

Iranian officials have pledged to avenge Israel’s act of aggression targeting three Iranian provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran in the early hours of October 26.

-- Iran ready to share IT experiences with Venezuela

Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Sattar Hashemi in a meeting with Venezuelan Minister of Transportation Ramón Blázquez voiced Tehran’s readiness to share their experiences in the fields of electronic government, artificial intelligence and modern postal services with Caracas.

As heads of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hashemi and Blázquez held a meeting during the Iranian minister’s trip to the Latin American state.

-- 50 Iranian scholars attend international school course in Malaysia

Fifty Iranian professors and students are set to attend the third round of international mutual school courses in Malaysia, which will take place at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur.

The event, scheduled to run from November 3 to 11, aims to bring together young global scientists and leaders to tackle new international challenges.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Women Bake Bread to Support Palestinians, Lebanese

In a valuable display of solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon, women in the Iranian province of South Khorasan have come together to bake bread, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting those affected in these countries. More than 100 women from Ayask city united to bake 8,000 loaves of bread for three consecutive weeks.

Their efforts have raised over 200 million rials for the resistance movement. Every loaf sold represents Iranian commitment to assisting oppressed people worldwide, illustrating how a small act can create a significant impact.

-- Isfahan, Malaya Universities Hold Joint Courses

The third round of international mutual school courses will take place with the participation of 50 Iranian professors and students at the University of Malaya in Malaysia.

Mohsen Sarraf, the education attaché at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Malaysia, said the course has its roots in an agreement signed between Iran’s University of Isfahan and Malaysia’s University of Malaya (UM) on the sidelines of the Developing Eight (D8) Summit. The event will focus on young global scientists and leaders aimed at addressing new international challenges.

-- Kowsar, Hodhod Satellites to Launch Into Space Tuesday

Iran will launch two domestically-made satellites named Kowsar and Hodhod into space, using a Russian Soyuz rocket at the country’s aerospace center, the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The satellites, which were recently unveiled, are set to be launched into space in the early hours of Tuesday.

The design of the Kowsar Satellite began in 2019 and was produced by the Iranian company Omidfaza. Weighing 30kg, Kowsar has an estimated orbital lifespan of more than three years. It has a color imaging range of 15km and an imaging rate of 6 frames per second. Kowsar satellite is suitable for use in agriculture, land surveying, and cadaster.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran’s children’s theater festival kicks off in Hamedan

The 29th edition of Iran’s International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults opened in Hamedan on Friday, welcoming one of the most prominent theatrical events in the country.

The opening ceremony was attended by several distinguished Iranian artists in the field of children’s theatre, cultural officials, high-ranking representatives from Hamadan province, and foreign participants of the event.

Among the esteemed artists present were Reza Babak, Alireza Khamseh, Majid Qanad, Amin Zendegani, Maryam Motaref, Mohammad Javad Kaboudarahangi, Soroush Jamshidi, Fariba Daliri, and Giti Qasemi, along with participating groups from the International Theatre section.

-- Manolopoulos optimistic about Iran basketball future

Iran basketball coach Sotiris Manolopoulos is optimistic about his team’s future and is well aware of his side’s potential. The Greek coach, who replaced Turkish coach Hakan Demir in August, arrived in Tehran last week to take charge of Iran.

In an interview with IRNA, Manolopoulos talked about the situation of the team ahead of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualification. “The Iranian players should stop losing ball because it’s unacceptable in the modern basketball. The players must make the better decisions to stop mistakes. I am a defensive-minded coach and I am here to strengthen the team’s defense,” Manolopoulos said.

-- Iran’s petchem production capacity to rise significantly

Based on Iran’s seventh National Development Plan (2022-2027), the country’s petrochemical production capacity is planned to increase by eight percent to reach 130 million tons, Shana reported.

As IRNA reported, the Islamic Republic is also going to invest over $40 billion in the petrochemical industry for the eighth National Development plan to further expand the mentioned sector and complete its value chain.

