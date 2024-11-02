Hezbollah conducts fresh missile, drone attacks on Israel

Hezbollah said in a statement early Saturday that the operations targeted multiple Israeli settlements and the regime’s forces in southern Lebanon a day earlier.

According to the statement, missiles were fired at gatherings of Israeli soldiers in two separate attacks in the town of Khiam located in southern Lebanon.

Also, Israeli settlements in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi, Karmiel, and Ma'alot-Tarshiha were targeted by missiles and drones.

Hezbollah has stepped up its operations against Israeli targets after the regime intensified its air aggression on Lebanon on September 23 and launched a ground offensive days later.

The Israeli regime has meanwhile increased attacks against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Israeli media reported on Friday that Hezbollah fired 4,600 missiles and drones toward Israeli-occupied territories in October. They said 64 Israeli soldiers and 24 settlers were killed as a result of Hezbollah’s operations in that month.

4194**9417