According to al-Mayadeen, the Hebrew-language media quoted "Tzvika Haimovich" of the reserve forces of the Zionist regime's army and the former commander of the air defense force of this regime, emphasized that the statistics announced by this regime about the amount of damage caused to Lebanon's Hezbollah are false and ibcorrect.

"After 13 months of war, Israel's army, reserve forces and economy have faced terrible consequences," the Zionist media added.

