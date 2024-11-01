Hezbollah conducts massive missile attack on Galilee north of occupied Palestine

Quds News Network quoted Hebrew-language sources as saying that a massive rocket attack had been conducted from Lebanon to Galilee in northern occupied Palestine.

These media stressed that at least 30 rockets were fired towards Galilee in the north of occupied Palestine.

Several rockets have hit the Zionist settlements of Karmiel and Majd al-Krum.

The Zionist Army Radio also admitted that dozens of rockets fired from Lebanon have hit Karmiel and Ma'alot-Tarshiha.

According to the Zionist media, Hezbollah rocket attack on Karmeil town injured at least 9 and one of the rockets directly hit a building.

At the same time, alarm have sounded in the towns of Karmeil, Kfar Vradim and Ma'alot-Tarshiha in the West Galilee.

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that since the beginning of the Zionist regime's military attack on southern Lebanon, 95 Israeli soldiers were killed and 900 others were injured.

