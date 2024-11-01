Israeli fighter jets target eastern, southern Lebanon

Al-Mayadeen announced that the Israeli warplanes fighters bombarded the city of Baalbek in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli fighter jet also targeted an area between the towns of Taraiyya and Chmistar in the Bekaa region located in eastern Lebanon.

The occupiers bombarded Bint Jbeil, Kounine, Baraachit, Safad El Battikh, Chaqra and Kfar Dounine.

The Zionist army also carried out attacks on the towns of Deir Aames , Yater, Kafra, Hadath el Jebbeh , Rachaf and Wadi al-Azia.

The Israeli warpalnes targeted Qlaileh town in Tyre located in the south of Lebanon in continuation of their attacks on Friday.

The Zionist regime carried out 14 attacks on several areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday morning.

Lebanon's Hezbollah in a statement announced that it hit the Zionist army position in El Maslakh neighborhood, south of Khiyam , with a large number of missiles and rockets.

