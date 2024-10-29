Hezbollah appoints Sheikh Naim Qassem as new chief

Hezbollah's Shura Council announced on Tuesday that it had elected Sheikh Naim Qassem as secretary-general to succeed Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, according to the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network.

This decision "grounded in the principles of true Islam and the steadfast ideals of Hezbollah, follows the party’s established procedures for selecting the Secretary-General", it noted.

In a statement, Hezbollah expressed its commitment to upholding the legacy of Sheikh Qassem’s predecessor, describing the election as part of a sacred mission.

We pledge to God Almighty, to the soul of our beloved martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, to the martyrs, to the Islamic resistance fighters, and to our resilient and loyal people, to work together to fulfill Hezbollah’s principles and goals, added the source.

Hezbollah called for the organization’s dedication to carrying forward the cause of resistance.

The Shura Council wished Sheikh Qassem success in leading Hezbollah, entrusting him with the responsibility of preserving the movement’s resistance and raising its flag until victory.

On September 28, Hezbollah released a statement announcing the martyrdom of its Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, joining a handful of Resistance leaders who dedicated their lives for the sake of fighting against the Israeli occupation.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, joined his great, eternal companions, whose journey he led for over 30 years through victory after victory after succeeding Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi in 1992, leading them in the liberation of Lebanon in 2000 and the Divine Victory of 2006, and up to the battle of support for Palestine and the oppressed people of Palestine.

