‘Sheikh Qassem reassures Resistance that Nasrallah's path will continue’

The Raialyoum news outlet said Hezbollah was committed to maintaining a strong media presence, especially following the assassination of its leader in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut last month.

Sheikh Qassem, appearing confident and resolute in his third televised address since Nasrallah's martyrdom, spoke from an undisclosed location, flanked by Lebanese and Hezbollah flags against a green backdrop. He delivered multiple messages, with a notable promise to deliver painful blows to the enemy while assuring the Resistance front that Nasrallah's legacy will endure.

The report indicated that the speech sent a powerful message to Israeli occupiers, who believed that the assassination would destabilize Hezbollah. Raialyoum further noted that Sheikh Qassem asserted Hezbollah's right to target enemy positions throughout the occupied territories, given that the Israeli regime has been striking nearly all regions of Lebanon.

Contrary to Israel’s claims of having dismantled Hezbollah's missile capabilities, the report suggested that Hezbollah missiles may soon reach all areas of the Israeli-occupied territories.

4353**2050