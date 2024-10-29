Israeli actions only reinforce national unity in Iran: Gov't spokesperson

Fatemeh Mohajerani addressed a press conference at the presidential office on Tuesday, noting that the Zionist regime believes such actions can disrupt national cohesion in Iran. However, it is oblivious to the fact that with each of these movements, national unity is enhanced.

In response to a question about Iran's position regarding the winner of the US presidential elections in 2024, Mohajerani noted that this election is a matter for the American people, and it makes no difference to Iran which one of the two candidates takes office.

Answering a question about the issue of illegal migrants, the spokesperson said that this issue is one that is addressed globally as an accepted topic and that Iran has created mechanisms for it and designated an organization to handle it; however, the Islamic Republic differentiates between legal and illegal immigrants.

She continued that the migration of people across the globe is an important issue, but some individuals become human traffickers, who assist people to migrate illegally; therefore, Iran’s Ministry of Interior has programs to manage the affairs of immigrants in the country.

Identifying legal and authorized migrants, who are very honorable individuals, is important, she said, adding that there are poets, researchers, engineers, and investors among the legal migrants.

However, there are numerous illegal migrants, and the number of illegal migrants is considerably higher than that of legal ones in Iran. Thus, the Interior Ministry started organizing them, which means deporting illegal migrants and building barriers at the border areas, she added.

