Response to Israeli aggression will be based on int’l law: Iran’s UN envoy

Amir Saeid Iravani was addressing a meeting of the Security Council on Monday evening local time convened upon Iran's request and backed by Algeria, China, and Russia to discuss the Zionist regime’s recent attack against the Islamic Republic.

Iravani told the 15-member council that Israeli aggression against Iran has become frequent and that the regime continues to destabilize the region as part of its broader and ongoing pattern of belligerence, ethnic cleansing and war crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese people with impunity amid double standards by some western countries, including some permanent UNSC members.

While condemning the Israeli aggression in the strongest possible way, the Iranian envoy described the hostile actions of the Zionist regime as egregious and severe violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, especially its principle of protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

The full text of Iravani’s statement at the Security Council is as followed:

Madam President,

First, allow me to extend our gratitude to you for convening this crucial meeting in response to our request. We sincerely thank our colleagues from Algeria, China, and Russia for their steadfast support in calling for this meeting.

We extend our gratitude to those members who have condemned Israel's aggression and expressed their sympathy and solidarity with the people and government of Iran. We have carefully considered the views expressed by ASG, Mr. Khaled Khiari.

Madam President,

Distinguished members of the Council,

This meeting is both timely and necessary to address Israel's act of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, an egregious and severe violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

As outlined in the letter from Iran’s Foreign Minister to the President of the Council and the Secretary-General, the criminal regime of Israel has flagrantly violated international law and the UN Charter by committing a deliberate act of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran.

In the early hours of Saturday, 26 October Israeli military aircraft launched long-range, air-launched missiles from approximately 100 kilometers outside Iran’s borders, using airspace provided by U.S. military forces stationed in Iraq. These missiles targeted several of Iran’s border defense radars in the provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan, and Tehran and military sites as well.

Iran’s air defenses acted promptly, intercepting most of the missiles and thereby preventing substantial damage. Yet, tragically, four Iranian military officers, along with a civilian, were martyred while heroically defending their homeland.

At the same time as Israel’s aggression, 10 Iranian police officers were tragically martyred by Jeish-al-Adl, a foreign-backed terrorist group in Sistan and Baluchistan province.

Madam President,

Israel’s aggression against Iran is obvious and does not occur in isolation. This aggressive attack is part of a broader, sustained pattern of aggression and unchecked impunity with which Israel continues to destabilize the entire region—most notably through its ongoing aggression, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

We condemn Israel's aggression in the strongest possible terms. Israel's hostile actions are a blatant and dangerous breach of international law and the UN Charter, particularly the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity and prohibition on threats or the use of force against the sovereignty of states. These principles are not merely abstract ideals; they are foundational pillars upon which international peace and stability rely.

Regrettably, the unwavering and unconditional support provided by the United States to Israel, coupled with its obstruction of the Security Council’s mandate, as a permanent member, has emboldened Israel to persist in its crimes and aggressions in Gaza and Lebanon, and now against Iran, gravely undermining regional peace and security.

Madam President, Distinguished members of the Council,

The UN Charter obligates this Council to determine “any threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression” and to take decisive measures to “restore international peace and security.” Under Chapter VII, the Council has the authority—and the duty—to respond robustly to threats to global peace and acts of aggression. This responsibility requires more than words or recommendations; it demands firm and resolute action.

Israel’s persistent and systematic violations of international law—its aggression against Iran and its ongoing crimes in Palestine and Lebanon as well as in Syria and Yemen—pose direct threats to international peace and security, and it demands unequivocal condemnation and decisive action from this Council. Ignoring these violations are actively undermining the Council’s credibility and commitment to uphold the core principles of the UN Charter.

Madam President,

Despite Israel’s flagrant violations, today, we again witness the glaring double standards exhibited by certain members of the Security Council including the United States. These states have failed to condemn Israel’s illegal actions that stand in direct violation of the UN Charter and international law. Instead, they justify Israel’s violations and atrocities, calling them “self-defense,” whether these acts occur against Iran, or against the people of Palestine and Lebanon, who are suffering under Israel’s systematic violence and oppression. Their selective invocation of international law undermines the values of the United Nations as a whole.

Adding to this audacity, these countries shamelessly ask Iran to restrain itself and ignore its right to self-defense. This demand starkly contrasts with their earlier refusal to call on Israel to refrain from its aggression against Iran for the sake of regional peace and security.

Their double standards are clear to the international community. Their supposed concerns for peace and stability are empty words when, for over a year, they have given Israel full political, financial, logistical, and weaponry support, enabling its continued atrocities, genocidal acts, and war crimes on Palestinians—and now, on the people of Lebanon.

Madam President,

The international community cannot—and must not—remain silent in the face of such violations. The price of this silence is evident in Palestine and Lebanon, where Israel’s impunity perpetuates a vicious cycle of violence and instability across the region.

We call upon the Council to condemn Israel’s actions unequivocally and to hold it accountable for its systematic and recurrent violations of international law as well as for what it truly is: a calculated and sustained campaign of aggression and atrocious crimes that not only destabilizing the region but also seriously threatening global security.

The people of Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon—and indeed, the entire international community—look to this Council to uphold justice, safeguard the principles of the United Nations, and ensure that the rule of law prevails.

We call on all nations, especially those in our region, to recognize their individual and collective responsibilities in safeguarding regional peace and stability. We extend our gratitude to the peace-loving countries, both in the region and beyond, that have condemned Israel’s aggression, understanding the gravity of these actions and the threats they pose to all.

The responsibility for this dangerous escalation lies squarely with the Israeli regime and, critically, with those who enable it—foremost among them, the United States, which remains Israel’s primary and unwavering supporter in committing these grave atrocities and also paralyzes this august body to fulfill its primary responsibilities. The United States’ involvement in Israeli aggression, through its provision of technical expertise and advanced military systems to Israel, has further instigated and emboldened Israel to conduct its aggressive attacks against Iran. Therefore, the U.S. government is 'complicit' in Israeli aggression and will bear its consequences.

Furthermore, the United States has already been complicit in the ongoing war crimes and genocidal campaign targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure both in Gaza and Lebanon. The vast majority of bombs Israel drops on Gaza and Lebanon are U.S.-made.

In conclusion, Madam President, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently championed diplomacy as the pathway to addressing regional challenges and fostering peace and stability. However, as a sovereign state, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to respond at a time of its choosing to this act of aggression, a right clearly affirmed under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Our response will be lawful, and fully compliant with international law.

Thank you.

4399