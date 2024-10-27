Iran calls for halt to military, political support for Israeli regime

Araghchi and David Lammy held their phone conversation on Sunday night following Israel’s aggression on several Iranian military centers a day earlier.

The top Iranian diplomat said that his country will not hesitate to exercise its inherent and legitimate right to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the accepted principles of international law and the UN Charter.

He also emphasized the need for immediate action by the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to condemn Israel’s aggressive action, which he said is in continuation of the regime's crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi called for urgent measures to hold the Israeli regime’s leaders accountable and to put an end to the genocide and killings in Gaza and Lebanon.

The British foreign secretary, on his part, emphasized that all parties should exercise restraint so that the ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent the spread of war in West Asia bear fruit.

