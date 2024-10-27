IRGC: Four arrested in connection with Taftan terrorist attack

According to a statement issued on Sunday evening by the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Headquarters in southeast Iran, the four terrorists were arrested during a joint operation by the headquarters’ units as well as intelligence and law enforcement forces of Sistan and Baluchestan Province where the attack took place.

The statement said that four more terrorists were also killed and several others were wounded in the operation involving drones.

The IRGC said in its statement that operations will continue until all terrorists involved in the Saturday attack are arrested.

The Jaish al-Zulm terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place after its members opened fire at two police vehicles in the Goharkooh region of the city of Taftan.

Shortly after the terrorist act, the spokesman for the Police Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran Saeed Montazer-al-Mehdi said that one of the terrorists had been arrested.

