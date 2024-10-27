Iran arrests one over terrorist attack on police, governor declares mourning day

Jeish al-Adle linked to and supported by Daesh Khorasan on Saturday launched a terrorist attack on two vehicles of the patrol unit of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Goharkooh region of the city of Taftan in Sistan and Baluchistan province.

The brazen assault left 10 Iranian law enforcement personnel martyred.

Shortly after the terrorist act, the spokesman for the Police Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran Saeed Montazer-al-Mehdi said that one of the terrorists have been arrested.

Mohammad Karami, the governor general of the Sistan and Baluchistan province, declared today (Sunday) as public mourning.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed his condolences over the tragic incident, saying that Iran's enemies should know that these valiant people stand fearlessly in defense of their homeland and will respond to any stupidity with tact and intelligence.

“I offer my condolences to the families and people of the Iranian nation over the martyrdom of the brave military personnel, policemen”, he added in his message.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani has urged the world body to firmly condemn the heinous terrorist attack.

