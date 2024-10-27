Iran demands UN condemnation of terrorist attack in country

Amir Saeid Iravani wrote on Saturday local time identical letters to the President of the Security Council, the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting a heinous terrorist act committed by the notorious foreign-backed terrorist group called Jeish al-Adle.

He urged the UN to condemn the terrorism in Iran in the strongest term and reaffirm its commitment to prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes and hold them full accountable.

The full text of Iravani’s letter is as followed:

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my government, I am writing to inform you of yet another appalling act of terrorism against the Islamic Republic of Iran, perpetrated by the notorious terrorist group Jaish al-Adl. Today, at noon (local time), on Saturday, 26 October 2024, Jeish al-Adle, a foreign terrorist-backed group, linked to and supported by Daesh Khorasan (ISIL-K), launched a terrorist attack on two vehicles of the patrol unit of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Goharkooh region of the city of Taftan in Sistan and Baluchistan province. This brazen assault led to the martyrdom of 10 Iranian law enforcement personnel. Immediately, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for this attack.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns this heinous act of terrorism in the strongest terms and reaffirms its resolve to bring those responsible to justice, ensuring they face full accountability for their crimes. The long-standing record of Jaish al-Adl, a foreign-backed terrorist group closely linked with Daesh, in targeting innocent Iranian civilians and law enforcement officers demands an immediate and unequivocal condemnation from the international community. Just last month, on 13 September 2024, this notorious terrorist group carried out yet another brutal attack in the border city of Mirjaveh, Sistan and Baluchistan province where at a gas station, while border guards and law enforcement officers were refueling, the attackers opened fire on their vehicle, resulting in the martyrdom of two Iranian law enforcement officers. (A/79/350-S/2024/677)

We call on the Security Council to issue a resolute press statement that unequivocally condemns this heinous terrorist attack.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, a nation that has directly borne the catastrophic impact of terrorism, stands firm in its mission to combat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Our commitment to safeguarding the noble people of Iran from the ruthless threat posed by these violent terrorist organizations remains unwavering.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council and the General Assembly, under agenda item 110 entitled “Measures to eliminate international terrorism.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

4399