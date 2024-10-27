Iranian youths sacrifice lives in defense of homeland: President

“Children of Iran sacrificed their lives in defense of the homeland”, Pezeshkian wrote in Farsi on his social media platform on Saturday night.

“I offer my condolences to the families and people of the Iranian nation over the martyrdom of the brave military personnel, policemen”, he added in his message.

The president added: “Iran's enemies should know that these valiant people stand fearlessly in defense of their homeland and will respond to any stupidity with tact and intelligence”.

Pezeshkian reactions followed the martyrdom of four members of Iran's army in the act of aggression by the Zionist regime.

Also on Saturday, 10 police officers were killed in a terrorist attack by a foreign-backed outfit called Jeish al-Adl in Goharkoh, Taftan city, in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

