Clashes with terrorists leaves 10 border guards martyred in Taftan in southeastern Iran

Sistan and Baluchistan Police Information Center in its statement on Saturday announced that hours ago, armed terrorists clashed with the police patrol in Goharkoh, Taftan.

In the terrorist incident that took place an hour ago in Goharkoh Taftan transportation hub, 10 policemen were martyred.

Following the terrorist incident in Taftan, Sistan and Baluchestan, which led to the martyrdom of at least 10 police officers, Iran's Minister of Interior appointed a team to investigate the dimensions of this incident.

"Additional news will be announced later," it added.

Taftan city is one of the cities of Sistan and Baluchistan province, centered in Nookabad city.

2050