Oct 26, 2024, 3:23 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85639927
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Clashes with terrorists leaves 10 border guards martyred in Taftan in southeastern Iran

Oct 26, 2024, 3:23 PM
News ID: 85639927
Clashes with terrorists leaves 10 border guards martyred in Taftan in southeastern Iran

Zahedan, IRNA - Sistan and Baluchestan police information base announced in a statement that a few hours ago, armed gangs clashed with the border police patrol in Goharkoh, Taftan city, in Sistan and Baluchestan province, and killed 10 border guards.

Sistan and Baluchistan Police Information Center in its statement on Saturday announced that hours ago, armed terrorists  clashed with the police patrol in Goharkoh, Taftan.

In the terrorist incident that took place an hour ago in Goharkoh Taftan transportation hub, 10 policemen were martyred.

Following the terrorist incident in Taftan, Sistan and Baluchestan, which led to the martyrdom of at least 10 police officers, Iran's Minister of Interior appointed a team to investigate the dimensions of this incident.

"Additional news will be announced later," it added.

Taftan city is one of the cities of Sistan and Baluchistan province, centered in Nookabad city.

2050

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .